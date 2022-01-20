Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Noked Israel Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,103 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.34.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.85 on Thursday, hitting $132.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,491,182. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $359.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

