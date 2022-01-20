Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.34.

Shares of BABA opened at $127.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $346.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.