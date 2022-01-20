Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $127.74

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.74, but opened at $135.50. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $133.29, with a volume of 327,815 shares.
BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.34.
The stock has a market cap of $361.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.68.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
