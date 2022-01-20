Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $127.74

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.74, but opened at $135.50. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $133.29, with a volume of 327,815 shares.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.34.

The stock has a market cap of $361.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

