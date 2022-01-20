Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ALHC opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,714,960.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,973,964 shares of company stock valued at $140,229,528 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.