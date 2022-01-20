Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Up to $15.31

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $16.14. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 2,241 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $5,155,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

