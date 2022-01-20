Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,354 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.13% of Alkermes worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. 10,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,264. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

