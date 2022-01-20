ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of ALLETE worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

