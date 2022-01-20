Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 68,721 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,721 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Snowflake worth $48,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 47.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $282.56 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.29 and a 200 day moving average of $315.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,299 shares of company stock valued at $728,257,729. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

