Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,188 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $38,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,056,000 after purchasing an additional 537,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,518,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,089,000 after purchasing an additional 301,211 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

