Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of First Republic Bank worth $47,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,657,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $174.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.12 and its 200 day moving average is $203.37.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

