Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 113.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,963 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Peloton Interactive worth $38,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $838,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.16.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.