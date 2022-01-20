Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 11,370 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $48,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

WST opened at $375.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

