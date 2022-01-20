Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $39,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 115,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $145.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,965 shares of company stock worth $12,767,048. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

