Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,696 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Invitation Homes worth $42,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Shares of INVH opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

