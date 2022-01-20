Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Hershey worth $48,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey stock opened at $199.64 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $201.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

