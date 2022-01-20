Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,998 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.33% of Latham Group worth $46,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Latham Group by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Latham Group by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

