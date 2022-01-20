Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $39.41 Million Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,756 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.76% of CIT Group worth $39,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIT opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $56.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. CIT Group’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,158 shares of company stock worth $1,869,067 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

