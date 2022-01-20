Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $42.64 Million Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 280,424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.33% of Associated Banc worth $42,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.