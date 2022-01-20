Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $43.16 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 180.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.47% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $43,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $125.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 141.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

