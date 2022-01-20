Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $45.62 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Teradyne worth $45,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $148.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

