Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $47.85 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,095 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.46% of BorgWarner worth $47,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after buying an additional 365,102 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 254,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of BWA opened at $46.48 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

