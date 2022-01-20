Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $47.92 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 758.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $47,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.32.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $123.23 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

