Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $48.07 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of McKesson worth $48,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 496.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after buying an additional 311,286 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK opened at $251.15 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $256.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

