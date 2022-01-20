Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $49.04 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,753 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Williams Companies worth $49,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 871,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after buying an additional 60,442 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.