Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Realty Income worth $45,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

