Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Cummins worth $47,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,250,677,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

CMI opened at $231.10 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

