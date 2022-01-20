Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,030 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 7.86% of Blue Bird worth $44,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Blue Bird by 92,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

