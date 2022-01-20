Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 4,828 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Tyson Foods worth $43,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Tyson Foods by 127.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 65,604 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.