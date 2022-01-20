Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 8,006 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Waters worth $44,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $324.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.10 and its 200 day moving average is $368.49. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

