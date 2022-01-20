Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 908 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Gartner worth $38,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 19.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

IT opened at $280.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.98 and its 200 day moving average is $305.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

