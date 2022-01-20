Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,308 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $45,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

NYSE PPG opened at $161.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

