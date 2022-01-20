Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 247,290 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247,290 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $44,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 71,405 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.