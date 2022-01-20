Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 42,980 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,840 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 42,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Best Buy worth $39,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.54 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.