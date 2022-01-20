Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 50,540 Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.56% of BeyondSpring worth $46,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the third quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

BYSI opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

