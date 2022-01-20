Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.11% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $43,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.