Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 686,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of DuPont de Nemours worth $46,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $81.58 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.