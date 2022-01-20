Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $23.33 Million Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 128.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.43% of Hudbay Minerals worth $23,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 186,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

NYSE:HBM opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.