Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.52

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 1497505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.4% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,970,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after buying an additional 751,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $18,371,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,368,000 after buying an additional 671,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

