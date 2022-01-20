Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.10 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $63.87 million and $5.10 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.75 or 0.07475087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,984.14 or 1.00010978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00065641 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

