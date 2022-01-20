Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Hits $211.89 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $211.89 million and $7.11 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00049390 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002270 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002199 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.