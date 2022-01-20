Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Down 3.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $67.17. 8,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 240,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 62,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $1,572,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

