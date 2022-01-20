Alphacat 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,766.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alphacat has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $262,867.06 and approximately $64,766.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alphacat

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

