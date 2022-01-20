AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 327,495 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,398,000 after buying an additional 1,398,131 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $2,709,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,742 shares of company stock worth $13,649,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

