AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $438.80 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The company had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.63.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

