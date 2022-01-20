AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 40,822 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 65.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 34,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,282,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after buying an additional 135,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JELD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

