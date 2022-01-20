AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

IR opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.