AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 108,273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

HI stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

