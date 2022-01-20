AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,668,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 473,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264 over the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

