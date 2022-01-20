AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,486 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Verint Systems worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -206.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

