AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $131.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average of $151.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

